Very Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CS opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.61.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

