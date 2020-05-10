ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.42. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 9,960,696 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.