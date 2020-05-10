Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Black Knight worth $65,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Black Knight by 32.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 498.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

BKI opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

