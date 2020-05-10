Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 894.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Pool worth $52,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.46.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

