Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.54 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $124.31 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

