Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.19 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $51,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,513,000 after buying an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

