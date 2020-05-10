Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 712,693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 712,693 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $242,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $229.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

