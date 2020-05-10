Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $363.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

