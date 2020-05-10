Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

