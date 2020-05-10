Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37,921 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $88,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $185.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.