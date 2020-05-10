Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.