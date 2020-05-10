Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $7.09. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 89,243 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

