Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNO. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

