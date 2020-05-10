Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 5th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.94.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

