Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Wajax from C$19.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wajax from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82. Wajax has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$17.15.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$403.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.