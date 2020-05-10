Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by South State Corp

South State Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.