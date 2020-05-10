Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

