Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ 10th Largest Position

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.6% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

