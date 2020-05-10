Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 3rd Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 5.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

