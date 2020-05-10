Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

