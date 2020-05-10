Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

