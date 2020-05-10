Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

