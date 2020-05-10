Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on WVE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.