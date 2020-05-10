Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

