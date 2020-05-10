Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Cut to Hold at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.25 to C$13.01 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.56.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.93. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.