Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$1.05

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.07. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.62.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$80.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

