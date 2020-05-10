Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE:WTE opened at C$15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.30. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$11.88 and a 1 year high of C$24.26.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.3427705 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

