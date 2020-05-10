Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE WPM opened at C$60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$26.50 and a 52 week high of C$61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a PE ratio of 317.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.59.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.139 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 189.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,051,843.48. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,088.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

