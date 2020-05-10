Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11,750.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.