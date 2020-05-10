Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:WPK opened at C$44.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.64. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$33.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$286.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.18 million. Research analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

