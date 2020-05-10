Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 57,866 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

