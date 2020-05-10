Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Xylem stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,648,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after buying an additional 825,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,029,000 after buying an additional 449,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,917,000 after buying an additional 379,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

