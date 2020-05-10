YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to be releasing its 3/31/2020 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $1.50 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

