Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

YUM stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

