11,130 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

