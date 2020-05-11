11,140 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 52,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

