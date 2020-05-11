1,517 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $200.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $203.45.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

