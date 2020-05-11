18,200 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after buying an additional 288,653 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after buying an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 148,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,851. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Shares of BR stock opened at $116.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

