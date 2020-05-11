5,360 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

