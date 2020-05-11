56,200 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Comerica by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Comerica by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 440.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Comerica stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

