ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ABB by 18.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in ABB by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. Liberum Capital cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.