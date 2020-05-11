AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $84.57. 1,043,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

