Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 3,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN opened at $188.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

