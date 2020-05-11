AidCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $404,468.53 and approximately $67.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.02072264 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00170602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000161 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

