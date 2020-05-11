Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIRYY shares. ValuEngine raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $13.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air China has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.