Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 59,520 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of IVZ opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

