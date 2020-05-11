Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 39,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 997,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 734,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 168,804 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

NYSE UNM opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

