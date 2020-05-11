Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 114,610 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,342 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after purchasing an additional 645,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 224,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

