Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $580,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,683,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,558,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 407,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.