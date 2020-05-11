Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,725,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domtar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 120,666 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.60 and a beta of 1.78. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

